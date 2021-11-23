Theo Maledon Recalled from Oklahoma City Blue

OKLAHOMA CITY, Nov. 23, 2021 – The Oklahoma City Thunder has recalled guard Théo Maledon from the Oklahoma City Blue of the NBA G League, it was announced today by Executive Vice President and General Manager Sam Presti.

Maledon has played in five games (all starts) with the Blue and is averaging 15.4 points, 4.4 assists, 5.8 rebounds and 1.20 steals in 33.7 minutes per game. In his nine games with the Thunder this season, he is averaging 2.2 points, 1.8 rebounds and 1.3 assists in 14.2 minutes per game.