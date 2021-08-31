Thunder Announces New VP, Directors Within Corporate Leadership

Oklahoma City, Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021 - The Oklahoma City Thunder recently welcomed new members to its corporate leadership team. Hakeem Onafowokan is the organization's new vice president of corporate legal. The Thunder also added Chauncey McCall as director of social media and Gayle Maxwell as director of corporate communications.

Onafowokan comes to the Thunder after serving as corporate counsel at NASCAR. Prior to his time at NASCAR, he worked with the League of Minnesota Cities, the NFL Players Association and two prior stints with NASCAR during law school. He received his Bachelor’s degree and his Juris Doctorate from the University of Minnesota. In his role with the Thunder, Onafowokan will focus on areas such as intellectual property, sponsorship and lease agreements, as well as legal research and analysis.

McCall joined the Thunder after working as senior director of marketing and advertising with the Washington Nationals. Prior to joining the Nationals, he worked in leadership positions for a pair of digital and social strategy agencies. His clients have included major organizations like NBC, Sea World, the College Football Playoff, NBA on TNT and the NFL Players Association. McCall is a native of Philadelphia and earned his Bachelor's degree in Economics from the University of Maryland.