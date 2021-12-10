Vit Krejci Recalled from Oklahoma City Blue

OKLAHOMA CITY, Dec. 10, 2021 – The Oklahoma City Thunder has recalled guard Vít Krejčí from the Oklahoma City Blue of the NBA G League, it was announced today by Executive Vice President and General Manager Sam Presti.

Krejčí has played in 10 games (four starts) with the Blue and averaged 6.7 points, 5.2 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.40 steals, while shooting 48.3 percent from behind the arc, in 21.6 minutes per game. In his three games with the Thunder this season, he has totaled two points and three rebounds in nine minutes of game action.