Chet Holmgren Named Western Conference Rookie of the Month

OKLAHOMA CITY, Dec. 4, 2023 – Oklahoma City Thunder forward/center Chet Holmgren has been named Western Conference Rookie of the Month for games played in October and November, it was announced today by the NBA.

Holmgren appeared in 18 games (all starts) and averaged 17.9 points on 53.7 percent shooting and 87.1 percent free-throw shooting, a team-leading 7.8 rebounds and a team-leading 2.11 blocks in 30.0 minutes per game in October and November.

On November 18, he set a Thunder rookie record with 36 points in the team’s 130-123 overtime win against the Golden State Warriors, including a buzzer-beating three-pointer to send the game to overtime. Holmgren led the team with six double-doubles during the span.