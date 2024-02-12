Thunder Signs Adam Flagler to Two-Way Contract

OKLAHOMA CITY, Feb. 12, 2024 – The Oklahoma City Thunder has signed guard Adam Flagler to a Two-Way Contract, it was announced today by Executive Vice President and General Manager Sam Presti. Per team policy, terms of the agreement were not released.

Flagler (6-3, 195) has appeared in 14 games (four starts) for the Thunder’s G League affiliate, the Oklahoma City Blue, this season and averaged 12.6 points, 3.4 rebounds and 3.1 assists in 21.2 minutes per game, while shooting 42.0% from beyond the arc.