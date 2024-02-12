Thunder Signs Adam Flagler to Two-Way Contract

OKLAHOMA CITY, Feb. 12, 2024 – The Oklahoma City Thunder has signed guard Adam Flagler to a Two-Way Contract, it was announced today by Executive Vice President and General Manager Sam Presti. Per team policy, terms of the agreement were not released.
Flagler (6-3, 195) has appeared in 14 games (four starts) for the Thunder’s G League affiliate, the Oklahoma City Blue, this season and averaged 12.6 points, 3.4 rebounds and 3.1 assists in 21.2 minutes per game, while shooting 42.0% from beyond the arc.
The Georgia native played three seasons at Baylor University, where he appeared in 91 games (63 starts) and averaged 13.0 points, 3.1 assists and 2.3 rebounds in 29.3 minutes per game. In his senior season, he was named to the 2023 All-Big 12 First Team and NABC All-District First Team.