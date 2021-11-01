Thunder Unveils 2021-22 City Edition Uniform

OKLAHOMA CITY, Monday, Nov. 1, 2021 – The Oklahoma City Thunder today unveiled its version of the Nike 2021-22 NBA City Edition uniform which honors some of the most meaningful community connections and moments in the team’s tenure while also celebrating the NBA’s 75th anniversary. The Thunder’s 21-22 City Edition platform also includes for the first time an alternate matching court for Paycom Center that will be used when the team wears the uniform at every Friday night home game this season, beginning Nov. 12.



Created in partnership with Nike, the uniform’s ice-white-diamond base captures the essence of the NBA’s diamond anniversary. The jersey’s vertical lettering design celebrates the 13-year journey of the Thunder, including its debut, development, rise and future.



“These elements represent the foundation of the legacy that we continue to build on, together –our brand, team, fans, city, and state,” said Brian Byrnes, the Thunder’s senior vice president of Sales and Marketing. “This uniform tells the story of us and how we’ve made our mark in the league and connected with our community. The most exciting part is that there’s much more to come. We’ve been at it for 13 years and we’re really just getting started.”



Representing the rise of Thunder Basketball, the uniform prominently features a logo on the belt buckle of the shorts inspired by the original NBA-OKC logo that made its debut at the 2008 Summer League. Other core elements include the classic home white uniforms which represent the ever-growing roots of the Thunder in the community. With a nod to meaningful firsts created by the Thunder’s presence including the birth of Loud City, elements from the navy alternative uniform in 2012 and sound waves from the first Statement Edition in 2019 make a bold statement down the right side of the jersey. Along the bottom left leg of the shorts, stripes are reflective of Oklahoma’s First Americans cultural diversity and history.

In addition to the uniform and court, the City Edition platform also includes community-themed City Nights at each Friday home game of the season. During games on City Nights, the Thunder will showcase the unique history, spirit and contributions of various Oklahoma City areas and neighborhoods that share the love of community and Thunder Basketball.

Fans can register to be the first to gear up for the City at okcthunder.com/city. The City Edition jersey goes on sale Nov. 15.