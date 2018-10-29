Oklahoma Native Kristen Chenoweth to Perform Anthem at Thunder Game

Oklahoma City, Monday, Oct. 29, 2018 – The Oklahoma City Thunder today announced that Emmy and Tony Award-winning actress and singer, Kristin Chenoweth, will return to her home state and perform the national anthem at the Thunder vs. L.A. Clippers game on Oct. 30 with tipoff at 7 p.m.

Hailing from Broken Arrow, Oklahoma, Chenoweth is an inductee of the Oklahoma Hall of Fame and Oklahoma Music Hall of Fame. Chenoweth’s career spans film, television, voiceover and stage. Among her numerous accolades, Chenoweth received an Emmy Award for Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series for her role in “Pushing Daisies” in 2009. In 1999, she won a Tony Award for “You’re A Good Man, Charlie Brown” and she was also nominated for her original role of Glinda the Good Witch in “Wicked” in 2004. Chenoweth has been nominated for two Emmy Awards and for a People’s Choice Award for her role on “Glee.”

Fans can browse all available tickets for Tuesday’s game at okcthunder.com/buytickets. All tickets sold through the Thunder website, both from the team and from other fans, are authentic and guarantee admission into Chesapeake Energy Arena for the game.

Tuesday’s game will be televised on FOX Sports Oklahoma with Thunder Live beginning at 6:30 p.m. Throughout Oklahoma and across the region, the live game broadcast will be carried on the Thunder Radio Network.