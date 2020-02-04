Deonte Burton and Isaiah Roby Assigned to Oklahoma City Blue

OKLAHOMA CITY, Feb. 4, 2020 – The Oklahoma City Thunder has assigned guard Deonte Burton and forward Isaiah Roby to the Oklahoma City Blue of the NBA G League, it was announced today by Executive Vice President and General Manager Sam Presti.

With the Blue, Burton has appeared in eight games (all starts) and is recording averages of 15.1 points, 7.6 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 1.00 block in 35.0 minutes.

The Milwaukee native has played in 30 games with the Thunder this season, averaging 2.7 points and 1.3 rebounds in 8.5 minutes per contest.

Roby has appeared in one game for the Thunder after being acquired from Dallas on Jan. 24.

In nine games (all starts) with the Texas Legends this season, Roby averaged 9.2 points, 7.0 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 1.11 steals and 1.00 block in 21.0 minutes per game, shooting 50.8 percent from the field.

Both are expected to be in uniform tonight when the Blue takes on the South Bay Lakers at 7 p.m. in the Cox Convention Center.