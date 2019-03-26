Deonte Burton Assigned to Oklahoma City Blue

OKLAHOMA CITY, March 26, 2019 – The Oklahoma City Thunder has assigned guard Deonte Burton to the Oklahoma City Blue of the NBA G League, it was announced today by Executive Vice President and General Manager Sam Presti.

Burton has appeared in 28 games with the Thunder, averaging 2.9 points and 1.0 rebound in 8.5 minutes per contest. Originally signed to a Two-Way Contract by the Thunder, the Milwaukee native has appeared in 24 games (23 starts) with the Blue and recorded averages of 16.9 points, 5.0 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 2.25 steals and 1.04 blocks in 29.8 minutes.

He is expected to be in uniform tonight when the Blue takes on the Salt Lake City Stars in Game 1 of the Western Conference Quarterfinals at 7 p.m. in the Cox Convention Center.