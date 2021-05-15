Thunder Signs Charlie Brown Jr. to Multi-Year Contract

OKLAHOMA CITY, May 15, 2021 – The Oklahoma City Thunder has signed guard Charlie Brown Jr. to a multi-year contract, it was announced today by Executive Vice President and General Manager Sam Presti. Per team policy, terms of the agreement were not released.

Brown signed his first 10-Day Contract with the Thunder on April 25 and a second 10-Day Contract on May 5. He has appeared in eight games (one start) with the Thunder this season, registering averages of 4.1 points, 1.8 rebounds and 0.9 assists in 15.1 minutes per contest, shooting 100 percent from the free throw line.