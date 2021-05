OKLAHOMA CITY, May 5, 2021 – The Oklahoma City Thunder has signed guard Charlie Brown Jr. to a second 10-Day Contract, it was announced today by Executive Vice President and General Manager Sam Presti.

Brown signed his first 10-Day Contract with the Thunder on April 25 and has appeared in three games (one start), registering averages of 5.0 points, 2.3 rebounds and 1.00 steal in 15.9 minutes per contest.