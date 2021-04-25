Thunder Signs Charlie Brown Jr. to 10-Day Contract

OKLAHOMA CITY, April 25, 2021 – The Oklahoma City Thunder has signed guard Charlie Brown Jr. to a 10-Day Contract, it was announced today by Executive Vice President and General Manager Sam Presti.

Brown (6-6, 199) spent the 2021 NBA G League season with the Iowa Wolves where he appeared in 13 games (12 starts) and averaged 12.5 points, 5.5 rebounds, 1.9 assists and a team-best 1.69 steals in 30.0 minutes per contest, shooting 44.7 percent from the field.

The Philadelphia native spent the 2019-20 season as a two-way player for the Atlanta Hawks where he appeared in 10 NBA games and totaled 20 points, four rebounds, two assists, two steals and two blocks in 40 minutes of action. With the College Park Skyhawks that season, he appeared in 29 games (all starts) and registered averages of 17.1 points, a team-leading 6.7 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 1.52 steals in 33.2 minutes.