Maledon, Pokusevski and Roby Assigned to Oklahoma City Blue

OKLAHOMA CITY, Dec. 14, 2021 – The Oklahoma City Thunder has assigned guard Théo Maledon and forwards Aleksej Pokuševski and Isaiah Roby to the Oklahoma City Blue of the NBA G League, it was announced today by Executive Vice President and General Manager Sam Presti.

Maledon has played in 14 games with the Thunder and is averaging 2.6 points, 1.6 rebounds and 1.1 assists in 12.3 minutes per game. He has appeared in seven games (all starts) with the Blue and averaged 13.1 points, 5.7 rebounds, 5.6 assists and 1.43 steals in 33.4 minutes per game.

In 26 games with the Thunder, Pokuševski is averaging 4.5 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.2 assists in 14.8 minutes per game.

Roby has appeared in 13 games (one start) with the Thunder this season and is averaging 6.4 points and 2.7 rebounds in 12.6 minutes per game, while shooting 51.6 percent from the field. In two games (both starts) with the Blue, he averaged 16.5 points, 12.0 rebounds and 3.00 blocks in 29.0 minutes per game.