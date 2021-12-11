Deck, Maledon and Roby Assigned to Oklahoma City Blue

OKLAHOMA CITY, Dec. 11, 2021 – The Oklahoma City Thunder has assigned forward Gabriel Deck, guard Théo Maledon and forward Isaiah Roby to the Oklahoma City Blue of the NBA G League, it was announced today by Executive Vice President and General Manager Sam Presti.

In six games with the Thunder this season, Deck is averaging 2.2 points in 7.5 minutes per game.

Maledon has played in 13 games with the Thunder and is averaging 2.8 points, 1.8 rebounds and 1.0 assist in 12.3 minutes per game. He has appeared in seven games (all starts) with the Blue and averaged 13.1 points, 5.7 rebounds, 5.6 assists and 1.43 steals in 33.4 minutes per game.

Roby has appeared in 13 games (one start) with the Thunder this season and is averaging 6.4 points and 2.7 rebounds in 12.6 minutes per game, while shooting 51.6 percent from the field. In two games (both starts) with the Blue, he averaged 16.5 points, 12.0 rebounds and 3.00 blocks in 29.0 minutes per game.