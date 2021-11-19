Tre Mann Assigned to Oklahoma City Blue

OKLAHOMA CITY, Nov. 19, 2021 – The Oklahoma City Thunder has assigned guard Tre Mann to the Oklahoma City Blue of the NBA G League, it was announced today by Executive Vice President and General Manager Sam Presti.

Mann has appeared in 10 games with the Thunder this season and is averaging 5.2 points and 1.4 rebounds in 10.9 minutes per game. He has played in three games (all starts) with the Blue and contributed 10.3 points, 6.0 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 1.33 steals in 21.5 minutes per game.