Krejci, Maledon and Roby Assigned to Oklahoma City Blue

OKLAHOMA CITY, Nov. 11, 2021 – The Oklahoma City Thunder has assigned guards Vít Krejčí and Théo Maledon and forward Isaiah Roby to the Oklahoma City Blue of the NBA G League, it was announced today by Executive Vice President and General Manager Sam Presti.

In his three games with the Thunder, Krejčí has tallied two points and three rebounds in nine minutes of game action. In two games (both starts) with the Blue, he averaged 9.5 points, 4.0 assists, 6.5 rebounds and 2.50 steals in 24.1 minutes per game.

Maledon has appeared in nine games with the Thunder this season and is averaging 2.2 points, 1.8 rebounds and 1.3 assists in 14.2 minutes per game.

In five games (one start) with the Thunder this season, Roby is averaging 5.2 points and 2.2 rebounds in 10.3 minutes per game, while shooting 45.5 percent from the field. He has made one start with the Blue and contributed a double-double of 19 points and 11 rebounds on 8-of-13 shooting from the field in 29 minutes.