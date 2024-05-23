Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Named to All-NBA First Team

OKLAHOMA CITY, May 22, 2024 – Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has been named to the 2023-24 All-NBA First Team, it was announced today by the NBA.

Gilgeous-Alexander appeared in 75 games (all starts) during the 2023-24 season and led the Thunder to become the youngest team in NBA history to clinch a number one seed in its conference, as Oklahoma City finished with a 57-25 record. He averaged 30.1 points, 6.2 assists, 5.5 rebounds and 2.00 steals in 34.0 minutes per game, while shooting 53.5% from the field. His scoring ranked third in the NBA and his steals ranked second.

He joined Stephen Curry and Michael Jordan as the only players in NBA history to average at least 30 points and two steals while shooting 50% or better from the field. He also became just the third player in NBA history (Jordan and Allen Iverson) to post a 10-game streak with 25-plus points and two-plus steals.

Gilgeous-Alexander tallied 51 games with 30-plus points this season, most in the NBA. He became the only Thunder player in team history to average 30-plus points in back-to-back seasons. Additionally, he set career-high averages in assists, steals and field goal percentage.

This season, he was named an All-Star for the second time in his career and was named the Western Conference Player of the Month this past December after leading Oklahoma City to a 10-3 record in the month, while averaging 31.9 points on 55.3% shooting and a league-leading 3.08 steals.