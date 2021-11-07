Krejčí, Mann and Roby Recalled From Oklahoma City Blue

OKLAHOMA CITY, Nov. 7, 2021 – The Oklahoma City Thunder has recalled guards Vít Krejčí and Tre Mann and forward Isaiah Roby from the Oklahoma City Blue of the NBA G League, it was announced today by Executive Vice President and General Manager Sam Presti.

In two games (both starts) with the Blue, Krejčí averaged 9.5 points, 5.0 assists and 6.5 rebounds in 25.2 minutes per game. In his two games with the Thunder, he has tallied two points and two rebounds in nine minutes of game action.

Mann appeared in two games (both starts) with the Blue and contributed 6.5 points, 5.0 assists and 2.5 rebounds in 16.5 minutes per game. He has appeared in five games with the Thunder this season and is averaging 4.8 points and 1.0 rebound in 10.5 minutes per game.

In this morning’s 114-81 victory over the Salt Lake City Stars, Roby started and tallied a double-double with 19 points and 11 rebounds and shot 8-of-13 from the field in 29 minutes. In five games (one start) with the Thunder this season, Roby is averaging 5.5 points and 2.2 rebounds in 10.3 minutes per game, while shooting 45.5 percent from the field.