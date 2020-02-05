Deonte Burton and Isaiah Roby Recalled from Oklahoma City Blue

OKLAHOMA CITY, Feb. 5, 2020 – The Oklahoma City Thunder has recalled guard Deonte Burton and forward Isaiah Roby from the Oklahoma City Blue of the NBA G League, it was announced today by Executive Vice President and General Manager Sam Presti.

In last night’s 148-113 win over the South Bay Lakers, Burton scored 15 points to go along with seven rebounds, five assists and two blocks, while Roby contributed nine points, four rebounds and two assists.

With the Blue, Burton has appeared in nine games (all starts) and averaged 15.1 points, 7.6 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 1.11 blocks in 34.4 minutes per game.

The Milwaukee native has played in 30 games with the Thunder this season, averaging 2.7 points and 1.3 rebounds in 8.5 minutes per contest.

In 10 G League games (nine starts) this season, Roby has averaged 9.2 points, 6.7 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 1.20 steals and 1.10 blocks in 20.5 minutes per game, while shooting 51.4 percent from the field.

Roby has appeared in one game for the Thunder after being acquired from Dallas on Jan. 24.

Both are expected to be in uniform tonight when Oklahoma City faces the Cleveland Cavaliers at 7 p.m. at Chesapeake Energy Arena.