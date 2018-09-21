Best of the Rest – Presti’s Press Conference

On Thursday, Thunder General Manager and Executive Vice President Sam Presti laid out his broad, overarching vision for the 2018-19 campaign, which you can find here.

With training camp just 72 hours away, there are still so many interesting topics surrounding the team that are giving fans plenty to chatter about throughout Oklahoma City and beyond in the build-up to U.S. Cellular Thunder Training Camp, which starts on Monday.

Check out the way that Presti addressed some of those items below.

1. Russell Westbrook and Andre Roberson Injury Update

Last week, the Thunder announced that All-Star point guard Russell Westbrook underwent arthroscopic surgery on his right knee, and will be re-evaluated in four weeks. Last January, defensive stopper Andre Roberson suffered a ruptured patellar tendon in his left knee, and is in the closing stages of his recovery process. Both players’ timelines indicate that their participation in training camp will be limited, but Presti noted that he expects both players to be back to 100 percent in the near future.

2. Who Starts at Power Forward?

With the departure of Carmelo Anthony, there’s a hole open at the starting power forward position, and many fans are wondering what the game plan is for the Thunder at that position. Obvious candidates are veteran forward Patrick Patterson, whose defensive abilities and knack for moving the ball quickly and knocking down three-pointers is a plus. Another option would be Jerami Grant, the springy forward who re-signed long-term with the Thunder this July. The decision will ultimately rest with Head Coach Billy Donovan, who may even elect to go in another direction, or change the lineup based on situation and opponent.

3. Newcomer Dennis Schroder

In the trade the Thunder made this offseason with the Atlanta Hawks, the team brought in blazing-quick point guard Dennis Schröder, who stands to provide the team with an extra playmaker and ballhandler. With a focus on being able to play creatively, the Thunder hopes that Schröder can be a facilitator of offense not only for the second unit, but alongside Westbrook in other lineups throughout games. A crucial focus for Presti is tapping into Schröder’s natural gifts as a defender, and getting him to provide quickness and length on that end of the floor.

4. Nerlens Noel’s Opportunity

Another newcomer for the Thunder is at the center position, with the highly talented Nerlens Noel entering as a reserve behind Steven Adams. His versatility as a defender, prowess as a shot blocker and his aptitude with the ball in his hands are all intriguing qualities for the Thunder this season. Presti believes Noel’s skillset is one that will mesh well with an up-tempo style led by Russell Westbrook and Paul George, and that his length and athleticism fit the profile of the remainder of the lineup.

5. Steven Adams’ “All-Black” Mentality

In front of Noel will be Adams, the Thunder’s burly yet agile 25-year-old center who is a crucial cog on both ends of the floor for Donovan and company. His crushing screens, speed in the opening floor and devastating finishing above the rim help provide high percentage scoring opportunities. On defense, he does the dirty work too by getting big men out of their desired positions and denying daylight to opposing guards. According to Presti, when Adams does the little things for the good of the team, like the players do on the New Zealander’s beloved All Blacks rugby team, the ceiling for OKC rises.

6. Putting a Premium on Shooting

When asked if there was one thing that he would add to the team this season, Presti responded that more high percentage shooting is on his agenda. He explained that there are three different ways of accomplishing that feat. One would be to try to find a new player in free agency or a trade, but their abilities would have to transcend any player who they were replacing. Another would simply be the players currently on the roster stepping up and making a higher percentage of shots. Last season, many players shot at a lower percentage than normal, particularly from the free throw line, so it is reasonable to believe those averages could even out this season. A third way to improve the shooting is to elevate the types of shots that the team is taking. Whether it’s Donovan putting players in better positions to score, offensive players generating higher percentage looks or players showing restraint to not take difficult, contested shots, there are a variety of ways the Thunder can boost its efficiency.