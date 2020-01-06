Justin Patton Recalled From Oklahoma City Blue

OKLAHOMA CITY, Jan. 5, 2020 – The Oklahoma City Thunder has recalled center Justin Patton from the Oklahoma City Blue of the NBA G League, it was announced today by Executive Vice President and General Manager Sam Presti.

In 21 games (20 starts) with the Blue, Patton is averaging 10.4 points, 8.1 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 2.76 blocks in 27.2 minutes per contest.