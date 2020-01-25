Nerlens Noel Injury Update

OKLAHOMA CITY, Jan. 25, 2020 - The Oklahoma City Thunder announced today that center Nerlens Noel underwent a successful procedure to repair a fracture to the zygomatic arch of his left cheek. He will miss tonight’s game against the Minnesota Timberwolves and his status will be updated next week.

In 38 games (six starts) this season, Noel is averaging 8.2 points, 5.2 rebounds, 1.2 assists, 1.58 blocks and 1.05 steals in 19.0 minutes per game while shooting a team-leading 67.6 percent from the field.