Thunder Signs Théo Maledon

OKLAHOMA CITY, Dec. 9, 2020 – The Oklahoma City Thunder has signed guard Théo Maledon, it was announced today by Executive Vice President and General Manager Sam Presti. Per team policy, terms of the agreement were not released.

Maledon (6-5, 180) spent the 2019-20 season with ASVEL Lyon-Villeurbanne, in France’s top league, Pro A, appearing in 46 games (23 starts) and averaging 7.3 points, 2.7 assists and 1.9 rebounds in 17.3 minutes per contest, shooting 42.1 percent from the field. In his three years with ASVEL, the French native earned an All-Star Game selection and was given the Rising Star Award for the 2018-19 season as the league’s top young player.

Originally selected with the 34th overall pick in this year’s NBA Draft, Maledon’s draft rights were acquired from Philadelphia on Dec. 8.