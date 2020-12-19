Thunder Waives TJ Leaf and Admiral Schofield

OKLAHOMA CITY, Dec. 18, 2020 – The Oklahoma City Thunder has waived forwards TJ Leaf and Admiral Schofield, it was announced today by Executive Vice President and General Manager Sam Presti.



Leaf appeared in two preseason games with the Thunder, registering eight points and seven rebounds. He was originally acquired from Indiana on Nov. 25.



Schofield appeared in two preseason games with Oklahoma City, grabbing two rebounds and dishing out two assists. He was originally acquired from Washington on Nov. 19.



