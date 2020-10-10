THUNDER JOINS OKC LATINA SCHOOL SUPPLY DRIVE TO CELEBRATE HISPANIC HERITAGE MONTH

OKLAHOMA CITY, Oct. 10, 2020 – The Oklahoma City Thunder today celebrated Hispanic Heritage Month by joining OKC Latina to package up school supplies for Hispanic teachers in Oklahoma City. Through a partnership with OG&E, the team and OKC Latina were able to stuff 50 boxes with items from teachers’ wish lists for their classrooms.

OKC Latina is a grassroots community group dedicated to building up mujeres in Oklahoma and aims to create a space where all identities can intersect to grow and succeed together.

“Partnering with OG&E to support this school supply drive with OKC Latina is another way we can put a spotlight on the Hispanic community and support teachers during Hispanic Heritage Month,” said Christine Berney, vice president of Community Relations for the Thunder. “We hope these boxes make the transition back to in-person learning easier for both these wonderful educators as well as the students.”

Thunder volunteers as well as members of OKC Latina set up an assembly line to package supplies in South OKC. These boxes include items like markers, pencils, notebooks and folders, but also hand sanitizer, masks, sanitizing wipes and tissues. OKC Latina will deliver these boxes to teachers across Oklahoma City who put out a request for school supplies from the community. Many of the teachers who will be receiving these boxes of supplies will soon be returning to their classrooms to teach students in person for the first time after nine weeks of distance learning.

For more information on OKC Latina, visit. www.okclatina.com

