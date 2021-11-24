Krejčí and Mann Recalled from Oklahoma City Blue

OKLAHOMA CITY, Nov. 24, 2021 – The Oklahoma City Thunder has recalled guards Vít Krejčí and Tre Mann from the Oklahoma City Blue of the NBA G League, it was announced today by Executive Vice President and General Manager Sam Presti.

In Krejčí’s eight games (four starts) with the Blue, he averaged 5.9 points, 5.3 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.38 steals in 22.9 minutes per game. He has appeared in three games with the Thunder and totaled two points and three rebounds in nine minutes of game action.

In Mann’s six games (all starts) with the Blue, he has contributed 15.8 points, 4.7 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 1.67 steals, while shooting 45.7 percent from the field, in 27.1 minutes per game. He has appeared in 10 games with the Thunder this season and is averaging 5.2 points and 1.4 rebounds in 10.9 minutes per game.