Krejčí and Maledon Assigned to Oklahoma City Blue

OKLAHOMA CITY, Dec. 2, 2021 – The Oklahoma City Thunder has assigned guards Vít Krejčí and Théo Maledon to the Oklahoma City Blue of the NBA G League, it was announced today by Executive Vice President and General Manager Sam Presti.

Krejčí has appeared in three games with the Thunder and totaled two points and three rebounds in nine minutes of game action. In his eight games (four starts) with the Blue, he averaged 5.9 points, 5.3 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.38 steals in 22.9 minutes per game.

Maledon has played in 12 games with the Thunder and is averaging 2.6 points, 1.8 rebounds and 1.0 assist in 12.9 minutes per game. He has appeared in five games (all starts) with the Blue and averaged 15.4 points, 4.4 assists, 5.8 rebounds and 1.20 steals in 33.7 minutes per game.