Thunder Signs Frank Jackson

OKLAHOMA CITY, Dec. 4, 2020 – The Oklahoma City Thunder has signed guard Frank Jackson, it was announced today by Executive Vice President and General Manager Sam Presti. Per team policy, terms of the agreement were not released.

Jackson (6-3, 205) has appeared in 120 career games (18 starts) with New Orleans, recording averages of 7.2 points, 1.8 rebounds and 1.1 assists in 16.4 minutes per contest while shooting 42.2 percent from the floor. During the 2020 NBA Restart, the Duke product appeared in all eight games (one start) with the Pelicans and averaged 10.8 points on 47.3 percent shooting from the field, 2.5 assists and 1.5 rebounds in 17.6 minutes per game, earning the second-highest net rating on the team (8.9) and the third-best assist to turnover ratio (3.33).