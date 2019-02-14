Scotty Hopson and Richard Solomon Signed to 10-Day Contracts

OKLAHOMA CITY, Feb. 14, 2019 – The Oklahoma City Thunder has signed guard Scotty Hopson and center Richard Solomon to 10-day contracts, it was announced today by Executive Vice President and General Manager Sam Presti.

Hopson (6-7, 215) has appeared in 25 games (21 starts) for the Oklahoma City Blue this season, recording averages of 17.0 points, 4.5 rebounds and 2.8 assists in 29.0 minutes. Prior to his time with the Blue, the Tennessee product logged NBA minutes with the Cavaliers and Mavericks and spent seven seasons playing internationally. The Kentucky native also spent the 2014-15 season with the Sioux Falls Skyforce of the NBA G League, appearing in 43 games (35 starts) and averaging 19.2 points, 4.7 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 1.05 steals in 32.2 minutes.

Solomon (6-11, 240) has played in 31 games (29 starts) for the Oklahoma City Blue this year, averaging 13.6 points, 8.6 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 1.32 steals and 1.00 block in 26.5 minutes. The California native also spent the 2014-15 season with the Blue where he appeared in 28 games (one start) and registered averages of 8.5 points and 6.9 rebounds in 17.9 minutes before playing internationally for three seasons.

These signings represent the 29th and 30th GATORADE Call-Ups this season and the 13th and 14th call-ups all-time between the Blue and the Thunder.

Hopson will wear No. 22 and Solomon will wear No. 5.