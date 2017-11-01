Thunder to Deliver an Assist for the Holidays

Oklahoma City, Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2017 – The Oklahoma City Thunder will once again seek to give a helping hand across the community this holiday season with its 10th annual Holiday Assist, presented by Cox Communications.

During its Holiday Assist, the Thunder partners with several businesses and nonprofits around the city to make the season brighter for neighbors in need.

“We are so excited to continue our Holiday Assist traditions for a 10th year,” said Christine Berney, vice president of Community Relations for the Thunder. “While the Thunder seeks to serve our community year-round, the holidays give our players, coaches, staff, fans and partners an opportunity to join together and embrace the spirit of giving for those in our community who need some extra help.”

This season, Holiday Assist will start with the Thunder Cares Food Drive, presented by Whataburger at Chesapeake Energy Arena on Friday, Nov. 3. Fans attending the Thunder vs. Boston Celtics game that night are asked to make a donation to the Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma. While supplies last, all fans who donate will receive a coupon for free Whataburger. For every $5 donated, fans will receive a raffle ticket for a chance to win a Thunder team-autographed basketball or free Whataburger for a year.

The 2017 Holiday Assist will continue on Nov. 20 with Night at the Arena, when the Thunder will host approximately 100 kids from a local nonprofit at Chesapeake Energy Arena. Thunder players and coaches will serve dinner and interact with the kids prior to playing games on the court. All children in attendance will also get to take home a bag of Thunder prizes.

Also on Nov. 20, approximately 65 Blue Alliance captains and Thunder Season Ticket Members will be volunteering at the Community Food Bank of Eastern Oklahoma in Tulsa.

On Tuesday, Nov. 21, the Thunder will host a Thanksgiving meal giveaway, presented in partnership with Homeland, when Thunder players and broadcasters will help distribute 400 meals to families selected by the Urban League of Greater Oklahoma City.

The Thunder and Cox Communications will continue to present holiday events throughout the season, including an all-team holiday shopping spree for families in Sunbeam Family Services’ Grandparents Raising Grandchildren program and multiple Homeland shopping sprees for families in Oklahoma City. The Thunder Girls will also be attending a kindergarten Christmas party to read “Polar Express,” which has become a Thunder tradition.

###