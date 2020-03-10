Thunder to Hold Hispanic Heritage Night

Oklahoma City, Tuesday, March 10, 2020 – The Oklahoma City Thunder will hold Hispanic Heritage Night on Wednesday, March 11, as part of the NBA’s NochesÉne•Bé•A, which recognizes the growing support of NBA fans and players across Latin American and U.S. Hispanic communities. The Thunder will tip off against the Utah Jazz at 7 p.m. The game will include pregame festivities throughout the arena and in-game features of Hispanic cultures.

PREGAME: Before the game, fans can enjoy staged photo opportunities and visit the chalk wall where there will be a themed mural. Additionally, a mariachi band will be roaming through the concourse playing traditional music. Traditional Mexican dancers will be performing just inside the Southwest Entrance between the Budweiser Brewhouse and Jack Daniels Old No. 7 Club.

EL THUNDER T-SHIRT: Fans will have the opportunity to purchase the same El Thunder shooting shirts the players will wear from the Thunder Shop outside of Section 120.

IN-GAME FEATURES: Prior to the game, Rev. Cristóbal De Loera of St. James the Greater Catholic Church will lead the invocation, and members from Capitol Hill High School Navy JROTC will present the colors. The national anthem will be performed by Jackie Chavez and Eleno Ornelas will recite the player introductions in Spanish. Frankie J, a Mexican-American singer, songwriter, rapper and former member of the musical group Kumbia Kings will perform at halftime.

Wednesday’s game, as well as all Thunder home games, will be broadcast in Spanish on WKY 930 AM ESPN Deportes with Eleno Ornelas.

Fans can get into the game by browsing all available tickets, including verified seats sold by other fans that guarantee access into the arena, at okcthunder.com/buytickets.