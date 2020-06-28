Thunder Signs Devon Hall as a Substitute Player

OKLAHOMA CITY, June 27, 2020 – The Oklahoma City Thunder has signed guard Devon Hall as a Substitute Player for the remainder of the 2019-20 season, it was announced today by Executive Vice President and General Manager Sam Presti. Per team policy, terms of the agreement were not released.



Hall (6-5, 215) joins the Thunder roster for a second time this season after originally signing a Two-Way Contract with Oklahoma City this past September. Earlier this year, Hall scored five points and logged three assists in 20 minutes of action during his five appearances with the Thunder.



The Virginia Beach native appeared in 30 games (all starts) with the Oklahoma City Blue during the 2019-20 NBA G League season where he averaged 15.6 points, 5.7 rebounds and 4.4 assists in 31.3 minutes per game.



Hall was originally selected by Oklahoma City with the 53rd overall pick in the 2018 NBA Draft after playing four seasons at the University of Virginia.



