Thunder Waives Josh Gray

OKLAHOMA CITY, Dec. 1, 2020 – The Oklahoma City Thunder has waived guard Josh Gray, it was announced today by Executive Vice President and General Manager Sam Presti.



Gray has appeared in seven career games with Phoenix and New Orleans, recording averages of 4.9 points, 2.0 assists, 1.7 rebounds and 1.14 steals in 15.6 minutes per game. He was originally acquired from New Orleans on Nov. 24.





###