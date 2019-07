OKLAHOMA CITY, July 25, 2019 – The Oklahoma City Thunder has waived two-way player Donte Grantham, it was announced today by Executive Vice President and General Manager Sam Presti.

The Clemson product saw action in 33 games (27 starts) with the Oklahoma City Blue during the 2018-19 season, averaging 10.8 points, 6.6 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.00 steal in 27.3 minutes per contest.