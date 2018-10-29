Thunder Exercises Option on Terrance Ferguson

OKLAHOMA CITY, Oct. 29, 2018 – The Oklahoma City Thunder exercised its third-year contract option on guard Terrance Ferguson, it was announced today by Executive Vice President and General Manager Sam Presti.

Ferguson has appeared in 65 games (16 starts) with the Thunder, averaging 3.0 points and 0.8 rebounds in 12.9 minutes. The Tulsa native became the third player in NBA history to record 24 points and six three-pointers in his first career start on Jan. 3, 2018 at the Los Angeles Lakers.

Ferguson was originally selected 21st overall by the Thunder in the 2017 NBA Draft.