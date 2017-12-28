Terrance Ferguson Assigned to Oklahoma City Blue

OKLAHOMA CITY, Dec. 28, 2017 – The Oklahoma City Thunder has assigned guard Terrance Ferguson to the Oklahoma City Blue of the NBA G League, it was announced today by Executive Vice President and General Manager Sam Presti.

Ferguson has appeared in 21 games with the Thunder this season and averaged 1.3 points in 6.7 minutes per game. In two games (two starts) with the Blue, he has averaged 17.5 points, 5.5 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.00 steal in 30.2 minutes per game.

He is expected to be in uniform tomorrow night when the Blue faces the Salt Lake City Stars at 8 p.m. at the Lifetime Activities Center.

