Thunder Playoffs Continue With Fun Fan Experiences

OKLAHOMA CITY, Friday, May 3, 2024 – The Oklahoma City Thunder will continue to host Thunder UP in the Park before each home game of the Western Conference Semifinals. The Thunder’s first game in the series is Tuesday, May 7 at 8:30 p.m. CT. The Thunder has home court for semifinal games 1 and 2, and games 5 and 7 - if necessary, against the winner of the round 1 matchup between the Los Angeles Clippers and Dallas Mavericks.

Thunder Up in the Park is a free, family-friendly pregame event at Scissortail Park plaza that begins 3.5 hours prior to each home game and concludes 30 minutes before tipoff. Activities include the Michelob ULTRA Beer Garden, live performances, skills-and-drills station, inflatable games, and appearances by the Thunder Girls, O’City Dance Crew, Thunder Drummers, and Storm Chasers. New for the semifinals, Thunder UP in the Park will also include Paint Your City, where fans can make their mark by coloring in a section of a collective art piece, and Fades with Friends popup barber shop offering free Thunder inspired fades and hair paint.

TICKETS: Fans seeking tickets have three opportunities to get in the game. A limited number of tickets are available for Western Conference Semifinal home games at www.okcthunder.com/buytickets. Fans can also purchase guaranteed, authentic tickets from season ticket members and other fans through www.okcthunder.com/buytickets, as available. Only tickets sold through the Thunder website via Ticketmaster are guaranteed to be authentic and ensure entry into Paycom Center for the game.

During each Thunder UP in the Park, the Thunder will also give away 20 pairs of tickets to that night’s home playoff game. Fans, age 18 and older, can earn a chance to win tickets by completing the Thunder Ticket Challenge presented by Simple Modern. Ticket drawings take place every 30 minutes. Fans can also monitor Thunder social media accounts for additional opportunities to win tickets.

Should the Thunder earn the opportunity to play additional home playoff games, tickets will go on sale as those games are confirmed. Fans can visit www.okcthunder.com/playoffscentral or Thunder social media channels for on-sale announcements and other information.

GET TO THE GAME: The Thunder and Embark have teamed up to offer free RAPID bus rides to Paycom Center on home game days during the Western Conference Semifinals. Doors open two hours before tipoff and food and beverages, excluding the Michelob Ultra Club, Jack Daniels, and suites, are half off for the first hour after doors open. The playoff t-shirt tradition will also continue through the semifinals with a new t-shirt at each seat in Paycom Center every home game. Game attendees should plan to arrive early to grab their food, get to their seats and suit up in their playoff t-shirt before the players hit the floor.

THUNDER PLAYOFF PATIO: On all away playoff game days, fans can gather at the Thunder Playoff Patio, 401 NW 10th in Midtown, before they head to their favorite watch party. Playoff Patio fun is open to fans of all ages and each away game has a different slate of activities. To view the Thunder Playoff Patio activity agenda, visit www.okcthunder.com/playoffpatio.

TUNE IN: Western Conference Semifinals games will be broadcast nationally and games throughout the playoffs will be broadcast on the Thunder Radio Network, led by WWLS-The Sports Animal (98.1 FM in Oklahoma City). Game 1 takes place Tuesday, May 7 at 8:30 p.m. CT on TNT. Game 2 is Thursday, May 9, time TBD on ESPN. Game 3 on the road is Saturday, May 11 at 2:30 p.m. CT on ABC and Game 4 is Monday, May 13, time TBD on TNT. Details on games 5, 6 and 7, if necessary, will be announced later.