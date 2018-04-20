Thunder to Honor Enable Midstream Safety Partner Award Winner

Oklahoma City, Friday, April 20, 2018 – The Oklahoma City Thunder and Enable Midstream Partners will honor Jeff McNeil for his work as a sergeant with the Midwest City Police Department with a celebration on Monday, April 23. Sergeant McNeil was selected as the Enable Midstream Safety Partner Award recipient, and was previously recognized on court at a Thunder game.

Representatives from the Thunder and Enable Midstream Partners will be in attendance to present McNeil with a donation to the Midwest City Police Department. The celebration, which is free and open to the public, will be held at the Midwest City Police Department. The event will feature appearances from members of the Thunder Girls and Rumble the Bison.

Enable Midstream Partners is in its third year of honoring emergency responders across Oklahoma. The company is partnering with the Thunder to recognize individuals who exhibit the values of safety, integrity, accountability, customer service and teamwork.

ENABLE MIDSTREAM SAFETY PARTNER AWARD CELEBRATION

In partnership with Enable Midstream

WHO: Thunder representatives, Enable Midstream Partners representatives, Rumble, Thunder Girls, Sergeant Jeff McNeil, members of the Midwest City Police Department and Midwest City community

WHAT: The Oklahoma City Thunder and Enable Midstream Partners will honor Sergeant Jeff McNeil for his work as a police officer with the Midwest City Police Department with a celebration.

WHEN: Monday, April 23, at 11 a.m.

WHERE: Midwest City Police Department

100 N. Midwest Boulevard

Midwest City, OK 73110

To nominate an emergency responder, visit okcthunder.com/safetypartner.

ABOUT ENABLE MIDSTREAM PARTNERS: Enable owns, operates and develops strategically located natural gas and crude oil infrastructure assets. Enable’s assets include over 13,000 miles of gathering pipelines, approximately 2.6 Bcf/d of processing capacity, approximately 7,800 miles of interstate pipelines (including Southeast Supply Header, LLC of which Enable owns 50 percent), approximately 2,200 miles of intrastate pipelines and eight storage facilities comprising 86.0 billion cubic feet of storage capacity. For more information, visit enablemidstream.com.

