Thunder Selects Devon Hall and Kevin Hervey in 2018 NBA Draft

OKLAHOMA CITY, June 21, 2018 – The Oklahoma City Thunder selected guard Devon Hall (53rd overall) and forward Kevin Hervey (57th overall) in the second round of the 2018 NBA Draft, it was announced by Thunder Executive Vice President and General Manager Sam Presti.

Hall (6-5, 211) started 34 games during his senior season at the University of Virginia and averaged 11.7 points, 4.2 rebounds and 3.1 assists in 32.1 minutes per game en route to All-ACC Second Team, All-ACC Defensive Team and All-ACC Academic Team selections.

He posted a 91.8 defensive rating, which ranked 37th nationally and ninth among guards. Hall was selected to the 2018 All-ACC Tournament First Team after leading Virginia to a title and a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament.

Hervey (6-9, 230) appeared in 33 games as a senior at the University of Texas–Arlington and averaged 20.5 points, 8.5 rebounds and 2.2 assists in 32.2 minutes per game.

The Arlington native finished his career first in school history in rebounds (921) and double-doubles (36) and second in points (1,783). He held career averages of 15.5 points, 8.0 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game and was a two-time First Team All-Sun Belt Conference selection.

###