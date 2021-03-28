Luguentz Dort Medical Update

OKLAHOMA CITY, March 28, 2021 – The Oklahoma City Thunder announced today that guard Luguentz Dort sustained a concussion during yesterday’s game against the Boston Celtics and he has been placed in the NBA’s concussion protocol.

Per the NBA’s Concussion Policy, Dort will now begin the NBA-mandated Return-to-Participation Protocol. This process includes a series of steps designed to ensure an athlete exhibits symptom-free behavior before resuming basketball activities. There is no predetermined timetable to complete the protocol, as each injury and player is different and recovery time can vary in each case.