OKLAHOMA CITY THUNDER AND BILLY DONOVAN AGREE TO MUTUALLY PART WAYS

OKLAHOMA CITY, Sept. 8, 2020 – The Oklahoma City Thunder and Billy Donovan have mutually agreed to part ways, the club announced today.



“I have great respect for Billy and will always appreciate our work together. He is a terrific basketball coach and we are proud of what he has accomplished with the Thunder,” said Thunder Executive Vice President and General Manager, Sam Presti. “We had planned to sit down at the end of the season and discuss the best way to move forward for both of us. After those discussions, it became apparent that we couldn’t provide him the information on the future direction of the team over the next several seasons to give him the level of clarity that he understandably desires at this stage of his career. Therefore, we close this chapter and reflect fondly on all that he has given to the team, organization and community. Billy will always have a place in the Thunder family.”



Donovan was named the head coach of the Thunder on April 30, 2015 after serving the previous 19 years at the University of Florida. Over the past five seasons as the head coach of the Thunder, Donovan led the team to a 243-157 record (.608), resulting in playoff appearances in each season at the helm.



“Coaching the Oklahoma City Thunder the past five seasons has been a great honor, and I thank Mr. Bennett, Sam and the entire organization for the opportunity,” said Billy Donovan. “I have a great respect and admiration for the players I coached in Oklahoma, and I also want to thank the coaches I worked with, who gave unbelievable time and expertise to our common goal. Lastly, I want to thank the Oklahoma City community for being so welcoming to my family during our time here. This place will always be special to us. I will always hold this organization in the highest regard and wish the Thunder and their fans the success they deserve.”



“Billy Donovan will be remembered fondly for his personal integrity and professionalism during his time as our head coach,” said Thunder Chairman, Clayton I. Bennett. “We wish him and his family nothing but the best.” ###