Hamidou Diallo to Participate in 2019 AT&T Slam Dunk Contest

OKLAHOMA CITY, Feb. 5, 2019 – Oklahoma City Thunder guard Hamidou Diallo has been selected to participate in the 2019 AT&T Slam Dunk Contest, it was announced today by the NBA.

The rookie out of Kentucky has appeared in 43 games (three starts) and is averaging 4.4 points and 2.2 rebounds in 11.9 minutes, while shooting 46.3 percent from the field. He will be joined in the contest by Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges, Atlanta Hawks forward-center John Collins, and New York Knicks guard Dennis Smith Jr.

Diallo is the Thunder’s first Slam Dunk participant since Serge Ibaka in 2011.

In the two-round event, participants can perform any dunk they choose. The players have a maximum of three attempts to complete each dunk in both the first round and the final round. Five judges score every dunk on a scale of 6 to 10, resulting in a high score of 50 and a low score of 30.

All four competitors get two dunks in the first round. The two players with the highest combined score for their two dunks advance to the head-to-head final round. The player with the highest combined score for his two dunks in the final round is crowned the champion.

