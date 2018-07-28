Thunder Signs Hamidou Diallo

OKLAHOMA CITY, July 28, 2018 – The Oklahoma City Thunder has signed guard Hamidou Diallo, it was announced today by Thunder Executive Vice President and General Manager Sam Presti. Per team policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Diallo (6-5, 198) was acquired by the Thunder earlier this month. Originally selected on June 22 by the Brooklyn Nets with the 45th overall pick, the Kentucky product started all 37 games as a redshirt freshman and averaged 10.0 points, 3.6 rebounds and 1.2 assists in 24.8 minutes per game and scored in double figures in 16 games.

A native of Queens, N.Y., Diallo represented the U.S. in the 2017 FIBA U19 World Cup where in seven games he averaged 10.9 points, 3.9 rebounds and 2.3 assists in 18.2 minutes per contest. He also won gold at the 2016 FIBA Americas U18 Championship.