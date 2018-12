OKLAHOMA CITY, Dec. 27, 2018 – The Oklahoma City Thunder has waived two-way player Tyler Davis, it was announced today by Executive Vice President and General Manager Sam Presti.

The center saw action in 15 games (eight starts) with the Oklahoma City Blue and averaged 17.2 points, 11.6 rebounds and 1.87 blocks in 26.7 minutes per game.

Davis appeared in one game with the Thunder.