Thunder to Dedicate New Court in McAlester

Oklahoma City, Tuesday, June 25, 2019 – The Oklahoma City Thunder and Enable Midstream Partners invite the McAlester community to take part in the dedication of a new outdoor basketball court at Chadick Park on Wednesday, June 26 starting at 12 p.m. The team will be bringing the Thunder game-day experience with appearances and performances from Rumble the Bison, Thunder Drummers, Thunder Girls and Raising Cane’s Storm Chasers. Thunder, Enable Midstream and McAlester representatives will take part in a ribbon-cutting ceremony that will also include children from the community. The court marks the 26th built or refurbished by the Thunder Cares Foundation since 2009.

“Cutting the ribbon on a new court in McAlester is an exciting way for us to bring the Thunder experience to the community,” said Christine Berney, vice president of Community Relations for the Thunder. “We hope this court provides a fun and inspiring place for kids here to play, encourages them to stay active and make healthy choices both on and off the court.”

"Enhancing our communities is central to Enable’s mission,” said David Klaassen, director of Corporate Communications and Community Relations for Enable Midstream. “We’ve been doing business in Southeast Oklahoma for many years, and our employees are part of the fabric of the community here in McAlester where they volunteer their time with numerous organizations. Donating this court furthers our partnership with the city and is our way of saying thank-you to this wonderful community.”

Wednesday’s dedication will feature Thunder-themed activities, including appearances from Rumble and Thunder entertainment teams the Thunder Girls, Thunder Drummers, Storm Chasers and a mobile Thunder Shop. The OG&E ThunderBolt, the team’s traveling interactive experience, will be set up to allow fans to engage more with the team through measure-ups, a photo booth, trivia and more.

THUNDER CARES FOUNDATION COURT DEDICATION

Presented by Enable Midstream

WHO: Christine Berney, Thunder vice president of Community Relations, Rod Sailor, president and CEO of Enable Midstream and Mayor John Browne. Thunder entertainers Rumble the Bison, Thunder Girls, Thunder Drummers and Storm Chasers; and children from the community.

WHAT: The Thunder has partnered with Enable Midstream to build a Thunder-themed basketball court at Chadick Park. Following the dedication, Thunder Youth Basketball will hold a clinic on the court with kids from the local school.

WHEN: Wednesday, June 26, at 12 p.m.

WHERE: Chadick Park

S 3rd St & E Chadick Ave.

McAlester, OK 74501

ABOUT THE THUNDER CARES FOUNDATION: The Thunder Cares Foundation serves as the charitable arm of the Oklahoma City Thunder, raising and distributing funds to support the team’s community outreach programs. The Foundation has funded the refurbishment or building of 26 basketball courts throughout Oklahoma, including three courts outside Moore schools damaged or destroyed in the May 2013 tornado, as well as learning and activity rooms at the Oklahoma City Boys and Girls Club, the City Rescue Mission, SeeWorth Academy and Positive Tomorrows.

###