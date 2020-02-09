Deonte Burton and Isaiah Roby Recalled From Oklahoma City Blue

OKLAHOMA CITY, Feb. 9, 2020 – The Oklahoma City Thunder has recalled guard Deonte Burton and forward Isaiah Roby from the Oklahoma City Blue of the NBA G League, it was announced today by Executive Vice President and General Manager Sam Presti.

In last night’s 131-120 Blue win over the Stockton Kings, Burton logged 15 points, seven rebounds and five assists, while Roby contributed 12 points and six rebounds.

With the Blue, Burton has appeared in 10 games (all starts) and averaged 15.1 points, 7.5 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 1.10 blocks in 34.0 minutes per game.

The Milwaukee native has played in 30 games with the Thunder this season, averaging 2.7 points and 1.3 rebounds in 8.5 minutes per contest.

In 11 G League games (nine starts) this season, Roby has averaged 9.5 points, 6.6 rebounds, 1.6 assists, 1.18 steals and 1.09 blocks in 20.4 minutes per game, while shooting 51.3 percent from the field.

Roby has appeared in one game for the Thunder after being acquired from Dallas on Jan. 24.

Both are expected to be in uniform this afternoon when the Thunder takes on the Boston Celtics at 2:30 p.m. in Chesapeake Energy Arena.

