Thunder Signs Deonte Burton to NBA Contract

OKLAHOMA CITY, March 10, 2019 – The Oklahoma City Thunder has signed guard Deonte Burton to an NBA contract, it was announced today by Executive Vice President and General Manager Sam Presti. Per team policy, terms of the agreement were not released.

Originally signed to a Two-Way Contract by the Thunder on July 7, 2018, Burton has appeared in 23 games with the Thunder, averaging 3.1 points and 1.0 rebound in 8.7 minutes per contest. In 24 games (23 starts) with the Oklahoma City Blue of the NBA G League, the Milwaukee native recorded averages of 16.9 points, 5.0 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 2.25 steals and 1.04 blocks in 29.8 minutes.

The Iowa State product spent the 2017-18 season with Wonju Dongbu Promy of South Korea’s KBL, where he appeared in 63 games (all starts) and averaged 23.8 points, 8.8 rebounds, 3.8 assists, 1.65 steals and 1.03 blocks in 31.1 minutes per contest while shooting 47.1 percent (549-1166) from the field.