Thunder Signs Moses Brown and Josh Hall to Two-Way Contracts

OKLAHOMA CITY, Dec. 9, 2020 – The Oklahoma City Thunder has signed center Moses Brown and forward Josh Hall to Two-Way Contracts, it was announced today by Executive Vice President and General Manager Sam Presti. Per team policy, terms of the agreements were not released.

Brown (7-1, 245) spent the 2019-20 season as a two-way player for the Portland Trail Blazers where he appeared in nine games and registered averages of 1.2 points and 1.6 rebounds in 3.7 minutes per contest, shooting 40.0 percent from the floor. While on assignment with the Texas Legends of the NBA G League, he saw action in 30 games and averaged 14.4 points, a team-high 7.7 rebounds and team-best 1.33 blocks in 19.4 minutes per game, shooting a team-leading 64.1 percent from the field. The Queens, N.Y. native spent one season at UCLA, where he was named to the Pac-12 All-Freshman Team.

Hall (6-8, 200) spent his last two seasons at Moravian Prep in Hudson, N.C. where he led the Lions’ National Prep team to a 34-3 record in 2019-20 and a title at the Independent School National Varsity Championship Tournament. He also earned All-Tournament honors at the John Wall Holiday Invitational as he registered averages of 20.7 points and 7.7 rebounds per contest. At the Big Shots National Prep Showcase in February, Hall averaged 17.7 points over the span of three games.