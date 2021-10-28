Oklahoma City Blue Announces 2021 Training Camp Roster and Finalizes Coaching Staff

OKLAHOMA CITY, Oct. 26, 2021 – The Oklahoma City Blue finalized its 2021 training camp roster, which is comprised of 16 players, it was announced today. Additionally, Head Coach Grant Gibbs completed his coaching staff with Daniel Brady, Samuel Newman-Beck and Darnell Foreman as assistant coaches to start the 2021-22 season.

The Blue’s roster is highlighted by Thunder two-way players, forward Paul Watson Jr. and guard Aaron Wiggins, and three 2021-22 G League draftees, guards Michael Gbinije (ninth overall), Tevin King (55th overall) and Marlon Taylor (83rd overall).

Watson has appeared in 37 G League games with the Atlanta Hawks and Toronto Raptors affiliate teams and averaged 3.8 points, 1.7 rebounds and 0.7 assists in 10.4 minutes. The forward played four seasons at Fresno State (2013-17) and wrapped up his collegiate career as the No. 16 scorer in program history (1,361 career points) and one of only 32 Bulldogs in program history to score at least 1,000 points. Wiggins was selected by the Thunder in the 2021 NBA Draft with the No. 55 overall pick after he finished his junior season at the University of Maryland where he earned 2021 All-Big Ten Honorable Mention.

Brady returns for his third season with the Blue as an assistant coach after he first joined the Oklahoma City organization in the 2018-19 season as a player development coach. He previously worked in video/player development with the Atlanta Hawks for three seasons, as well as stints with the Houston Rockets and Portland Trail Blazers.

Sam Newman-Beck joins the Oklahoma City Blue for his first season with the organization. Newman-Beck most recently served as the Head Coach of the Iowa Wolves, the Minnesota Timberwolves G League affiliate, during the 2019-20 and 2020-21 seasons. He spent eight seasons with the Timberwolves organization (2010–2018) as a coaching associate/video scouting director. Prior to his NBA experience, Newman-Beck played college basketball at Emerson College in Boston, Massachusetts, graduating in 2009.

Darnell Foreman enters his first season as an assistant coach with Blue and second with the organization following his stint as a performance analyst for the Thunder during the 2020-21 season. The New Jersey native played four years at the University of Pennsylvania, earning All-Ivy Honorable mention his senior year (2017-18), before playing two seasons in Germany with Uni Baskets Paderborn and Erdgas Ehingen.

The Blue will open the 2021-22 season on Nov. 5 against the Salt Lake City Stars at 7:00 p.m. CT at the Paycom Center. For more information, visit OklahomaCityBlue.com