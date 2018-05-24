Westbrook and George Named to All-NBA Teams

OKLAHOMA CITY, May 24, 2018 – Oklahoma City Thunder guard Russell Westbrook was named to the 2017-18 All-NBA Second Team and forward Paul George was selected to the 2017-18 All-NBA Third Team, it was announced today by the NBA.

This represents the seventh time Westbrook has been named to an All-NBA Team and the fourth All-NBA selection for George.

Westbrook became the first player in NBA history to average a triple-double in back-to-back seasons as he finished the 2017-18 campaign averaging 25.4 points (seventh in NBA), 10.1 rebounds (10th in NBA), 10.3 assists (first in NBA) and 1.84 steals (tied for seventh in NBA). After leading the NBA in assists, Westbrook became the first player in NBA history to lead the league in scoring then assists in subsequent seasons.

A seven-time NBA All-Star, Westbrook became one of three players all-time to record 15,000 points, 5,000 assists and 4,000 rebounds all before turning 29 earlier this season (Oscar Robertson and LeBron James). During the 2017-18 campaign, Westbrook was named the Western Conference Player of the Month for December and on two occasions he was awarded Player of the Week honors.

George became one of five players in the past 30 years to average 20+ points on better than 40 percent three-point shooting to go along with 2+ steals this past season (Larry Bird, Michael Jordan, Hersey Hawkins and Stephen Curry). George also made a career-best 244 three-point field goals, second-most in the league this season.

The five-time NBA All-Star averaged 21.9 points, 5.7 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 2.04 steals (second in NBA) in 36.6 minutes per contest. George averaged 4.0 deflections per game and recovered 2.7 loose balls per game, which ranked tied for third and fourth in the league, respectively. George holds a 101.59 career defensive rating which ranks fourth among all active players.

Oklahoma City is one of three teams to feature multiple players on the All-NBA Teams.